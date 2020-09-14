JKBOSE 2020: Jammu and Kashmir board declares Class 10, 12 bi-annual Kashmir division exam results; check jkbose.ac.in

While results have been uploaded on official website as a scorecard, students must collect original marksheets from respective schools after a few days

JKBOSE 2020: The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the result of Class 10 and Class 12 bi-annual examination results for the Kashmir division on Monday.

Students who have appeared for the exam can check their score on the official website — jkbose.ac.in.

A report by The Indian Express said that the result will be available in the form of a scorecard. It will mention the details of the candidates including name, roll number, marks secured, total score, and qualifying status.

Students can collect the original mark sheets from their respective schools after some days.

Steps to check result online:

Step 1: Visit the official website of JKBOSE - jkbose.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, opt for the link that mentions, "Secondary School Examination (Class 10th) SSE (Class 10th); Bi-Annual 2019-2020, Kashmir Division, or "Higher Secondary Part Two (Class 12th) Annual/ Bi-annual - 2019-20 (Private) Kashmir".

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page, enter your roll number to check the result.

Step 4: The result with your subject-wise score and total will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a print out of it.

Here's the direct link to check JKBOSE Class 10th Kashmir division result.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, JKBOSE has also uploaded the online permission cum admission forms for Class 10th Kashmir Division (Winter Zone) on the its website.

A statement flashing on the website states that the online permission cum admission forms for Class 10th for Jammu Division has been postponed for a few days.

The link will be activated on 17 September. The last date for submission without late fee is 7 October. Candidates who miss the deadline can register themselves by 17 October paying Rs 640 as late fee.