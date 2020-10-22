JKBOSE 2020: Class 10 bi-annual exam result for Jammu division released at jkbose.ac.in

To check their score candidates will have to enter their examination roll number. The result will mention subject-wise marks, total score, and qualifying status of the candidate

JKBOSE Class 10 bi-annual result 2020 for Jammu (summer zone) has been declared by the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) on its official website - jkbose.ac.in.

As per the notification on the Board's website, the bi-annual result was declared on 21 October at 7:30 pm. The result is declared only via online or e-mode. The resulting material like marks card will be distributed to the concerned in due course of time.

A report by Times Now said that the results of only those candidates who were eligible for the benefits as envisaged in notification vide F(Acad-C)BA-Pvt/IX/XII)SZ/20 dated 19 September 2020 have been declared.

Other students will have to appear for the ensuing Session bi-annual 2020 exam as notified.

As per a report by Jagran Josh, JKBOSE Class 10 bi-annual Jammu zone result has been released in PDF format. To check their score candidates will have to enter their examination roll number.

The result will mention subject-wise marks, total score, and qualifying status of the candidate.

Steps to check result online:

Step 1: Go to JKBOSE official website - jkbose.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, tap on the link that reads, "Result of Secondary School Examination (Class 10th) (BI-ANNUAL - SUMMER-ZONE) JAMMU DIVISION."

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you can search and check your result either by entering your exam roll number or by your name.

Step 4: Click on the View Result button.

Step 5: Your JKBOSE Class 10 bi-annual result will appear on the page. Check all the details before taking a print.

Click here for the direct link to check JKBOSE Class 10 bi-annual Jammu (Summer Zone) result 2020.