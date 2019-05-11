JKBOSE 12th Result 2019: Jammu and Kashmir state board declares Class 12 scores for Jammu division on jkbose.ac.in

JKBOSE 12th Result 2019 Declared : The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the 2019 results of Class 12 board exam on 10 May for Jammu division.

Candidates who appeared for the Class 12 exam, which was conducted between 5 March and 28 March, can check their scores on the official website — jkbose.ac.in or jkboseresults.net. The results for all the three streams — Science, Commerce and Arts — have been released.

Steps to check your JKBOSE result 2019 for Class 12:

Step 1: Visit the official website - jkbose.ac.in, jkboseresults.net

Step 2: Click on 'Result' tab

Step 3: Enter the roll number and hit on 'submit'

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Students are advised to download it and keep a printout for future reference

Last year, 5,80,343 students had registered for JKBOSE Class 12 examination, the overall pass percentage for which was 84.23 percent. The pass percentage of boys and girls was 87.66 and 82.10 respectively.

About Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKSBOSE)

Based in Jammu and Srinagar, the JKBOSE is a governmental body which is responsible for academic administration in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. Founded on 28 August, 1975, the board supervises, organises, controls, regulates and looks after the matters associated with school education in the state.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.