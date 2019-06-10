JKBOSE 11th Result 2019 Jammu division: J&K board declares Class 11 results on jkbose.ac.in; steps to check scores

JKBOSE 11th Result 2019 Jammu Division | The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the result of higher secondary part one annual result for Jammu division, summer zone on Sunday 9 June. The result is available at the official website, jkbose.ac.in.

The JKBOSE 11th results can be accessed from the third party private party portal, indiaresults.com. JKBOSE results for Class 12th bi-annual private Kashmir division candidates were announced in May.

Here is the direct link to check the JKBOSE Class 11 Annual Result 2019 for Jammu Division

The JKBOSE, which was established through a legislation under the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education Act, 1975, is the body in the state which conducts the class 10 and class 12 annual exams.

JKBOSE conducts public examinations of secondary and higher secondary Classes and also prepares and publishes results of examinations.

JKBOSE 11th results 2019: How to check

Follow these steps to download your JKBOSE Higher Secondary part one or Class 11th annual 2019 (regular) Jammu (summer zone):

Go to the official Portal of JKBOSE Board, jkbose.co.in On the homepage, click on "Higher Secondary Part One ( Class 11th ) Annual 2019 (Regular) - Jammu (Summer Zone)" link On the next page, enter your JKBOSE examination roll number Submit the details you have entered

