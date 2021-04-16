JKBOPEE CET 2021: Registration date for BE/B.Tech courses extended till 30 April; apply on jkbopee.gov.in

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations is held every year for admission to BE/BTech technical courses

The last date to register for the Common Entrance Test (CET) of the Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examination (JKBOPEE) has been extended till 30 April. The board announced the update on its official website jkbopee.gov.in.

Candidates who are willing to apply for admission to BE/B.Tech Engineering courses can fill up the application form by visiting the official website.

Applicants can follow these steps to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website, https://jkbopee.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the ‘Exam’ tab on the main menu and select the ‘Common Entrance Test’.

Step 3: A new page will open.

Step 4: Now, open the registration page.

Step 5: Upload the required documents.

Step 6: Pay the fees and submit the form.

Step 7: After submission, save and download the form. Take a printout, if required.

Alternatively, here is the direct link: https://jkbopee.gov.in/Pages/Applicant/CAF.aspx?id=2

After submission of the form, an application number will be generated which should be noted for further use.

As per the official website, before 1987, the candidates for Medical and Engineering courses in the State were selected by a Government Department in the Civil Secretariat. As the number of applicants increased over the years, a Competent Authority Entrance Examinations was established in 1987.

In 2002, the Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations Act was passed by the State Legislature. Under this, the Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations was constituted. Now, the Board conducts Common Entrance Test every year for technical courses.