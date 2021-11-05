J&K: Terrorists fire at security forces outside SKIMS Medical College hospital

This attack comes after 11 civilians, including a chemist and two teachers, were killed in October

Terrorists opened fire at security forces at the SKIMS Medical College Hospital in Bemina, Srinagar on Friday, resulting in a gunfight.

The hospital, the police said, has been cordoned off and a large number of security personnel have rushed to the spot.

“There was a brief fire fight between terrorists and security forces at SKIMS Hospital, Bemina. Terrorists managed to escape taking advantage of civilian presence,” tweeted Srinagar Police.

There was a brief fire fight between terrorists and security forces at SKIMS Hospital, Bemina. Terrorists managed to escape taking advantage of civilian presence. @JmuKmrPolice @KashmirPolice — Srinagar Police (@SrinagarPolice) November 5, 2021

NDTV citing sources reported that one person had been injured.

This is the latest in a series of attacks in the Valley.

In October, terrorists killed 11 civilians including a street food vendor, a chemist and two teachers.

The security forces launched a massive anti-terror operation in the Valley and nabbed several overground workers of terror organisations in Jammu and Kashmir.

The attack also comes on the heels of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Kashmir — his first since the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was scrapped.