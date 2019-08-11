J&K police officer Imityaz Ali says situation in Kashmir 'limping' back to normal, tweets videos from Srinagar

Jammu: Life is reportedly returning to normal in Jammu region on Saturday, where prohibitory orders were lifted in five districts and the curfew was relaxed in two others, while the situation remained peaceful in Kashmir Valley with increased traffic movement after some restrictions were eased, according to officials.

Jammu and Kashmir police officer Imityaz Ali tweeted out two videos where people were seen moving freely on the streets of Srinagar, as they went about their daily life. In a video, medium to heavy traffic could be seen, as vehicles plyed on roads and highways at Lal Chowk, Jehangir Chowk, Baramulla and Dal Gate among other places in the state's capital. Marketplaces and shops were open and were crowded with customers.

Another video, which Ali recorded from inside a moving vehicle showed the public transport and private vehicles plying on a city road without any hindrance. In his tweet, he said that the situation in the state was 'limping' back to normal and praised the government for doing its best to reach out to the common people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Situation limping back to normal in Kashmir. Administration is doing it’s best to reach out to people. Heartening to see people behaving with maturity and cooperating with Police & government institutions. pic.twitter.com/0r2XNmbuRK — Imtiyaz Hussain (@hussain_imtiyaz) August 10, 2019

The Kargil region also witnessed a heavy rush in markets and other business establishments as people enthusiastically shopped for Eid-u-Azha. Banks, colleges and schools were also functioning normally, according to PTI.

All schools and colleges reopened in the five districts of Jammu, Kathua, Samba, Udhampur and Reasi and government offices witnessed an increase in attendance, the officials said, adding that curfew was also eased in Doda and Kishtwar districts.

The officials said restrictions continued in Poonch, Rajouri and Ramban districts. Administrations of 10 districts in Jammu region had imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC on 5 August.

Kishtwar District Development Commissioner Angrez Singh Rana said the curfew was relaxed in a phased manner in different parts of the town up till 7 pm. "The curfew was first relaxed area-wise from 12.30 pm to 1.30 pm and 3.30 pm to 5 pm and was extended till 2 pm and 7 pm," Rana told PTI.

The officials said that curfew was relaxed in Bhadarwah town and it's adjoining areas in Doda district in a phased manner. In Kargil, the three-day-long strike and protests against revoking of provisions of Article 370 were called off by Joint Action Committee (JAC).

Government and private offices were functioning normally. Meanwhile, Kargil Deputy Commissioner Baseer Ul Haq Choudhary in a statement said that all arrangements are in place to ensure that the people's requirements for ration, medicines and other essentials are met fully.

Notwithstanding the restrictions, Kashmiris were returning to the Valley from other parts of the party and abroad for Eid celebrations.

(With inputs from PTI)