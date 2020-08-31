JIPMER recruitment 2020: Apply online for 13 senior resident posts by 14 September; check main.jipmer.edu.in

Of the total posts, 4 are for radio diagnosis, 3 for pulmonary medicine, 2 each for anesthesiology and general surgery and 1 each for neonatology and pathology

JIPMER recruitment 2020 | The Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER) has released a recruitment notification to fill 13 Senior Resident posts in various departments. Candidates can apply online by 14 September till 5 pm.

Of the total posts, 2 each are for Anesthesiology and general surgery, 1 each for Neonatology and Pathology. There are 3 vacancies for Pulmonary Medicine and 4 for Radio-Diagnosis.

The institute said that only applications sent online will be accepted and has advised the candidates not to send the hard copy of form with documents by postal/ courier/ by hand.

In case the institute receives more number of applications, then the competent authority may shortlist the applicants for an interview.

The selection is based on the criteria fixed by the competent authority.

Applicants should have an MCI recognised postgraduate medical degree, that is MD/MS/DNB, in the respective discipline from a recognised University/Institute.

The shortlisted candidates will be paid consolidated salary of Rs 90,000 per month.

As per the official notification, the age of applicants should not exceed 45 years as on 14 September 2020.

Candidates belonging to General (UR), OBC and EWS category will have to pay application fee of Rs 500. SC and ST applicants will have to pay Rs 250.

Those under PwDs are exempted from payment of application fees.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of personal/ video conferencing interview. The list of shortlisted applicants for interview round will be released on 15 September (tentative).

The interview will be conducted on 16 September (tentative).

The notification stated that candidates should have a valid gmail ID login to apply. They will have to click on the link - https://forms.gle/YLhYUH2uc36CXuif8.

Once the log in page appears, enter your gmail ID and password and fill the details.

Click here to read the complete JIPMER recruitment notification for the post of Senior Resident.