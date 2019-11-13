JIPMER PG Admit Card 2020: Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research releases hall tickets for MD and MS; check jipmer.edu.in to download

JIPMER PG Admit Card 2020: The Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) has released the hall tickets or admit cards for the upcoming post graduate exams. Students who are interested in appearing in entrance exam for admission to postgraduate medical courses — MD and MS programmes can now download the admit card.

JIPMER will be conducting entrance exams for MD and MS programmes on 8 December, 2019. Interested students can visit jipmer.edu.in to check and download their admit card.

Steps to download the JIPMER PG hall ticket:

Step 1: Visit the official website at jipmer.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link 'JIPMER entrance Jan 2020'

Step 3: On the new page that opens, click on the link for 'download hall ticket”

Step 4: Log-in using your credentials

Step 5: Download the admit card and take a print out of it for future reference.

Candidates are requested to take a print out of the JIPMER admit card for future reference and to produce at the time of entry in the exam hall for verification. If a candidate fails to produce the hall ticket at the time of examination, he/she won’t be permitted to sit for it.

Those students who qualify the entrance exam round will be called for counselling rounds for the course that will begin from January 2020.