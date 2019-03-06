JIPMER MBBS 2019 registration starts today: Log on to jipmer.edu.in to apply for the national level UG medical course

JIPMER MBBS 2019 Notification | The Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research or JIPMER, Puducherry released the JIPMER MBBS notification 2019 today, starting off the registration process for the undergraduate medical programme. The official notification has been released on the official website, jipmer.edu.in.

The applicants interested in taking the exam can start filling out the application form online, right away at the official site. The registration process will end on 12 April 2019.

This year's entrance test for JIPMER MBBS admission will be held online in two shifts on 2 June, Sunday. The entrance examination will be held in morning and evening shifts. According to the official, JIPMER expects as many as 2 lakh candidates to register for the online examination. He also said the number of registered candidates last year was 1,97,745.

JIPMER is a national level entrance exam to get admission in UG medical MBBS courses. Through this exam, candidates can get admission in MBBS course of the university and its affiliated campuses. The admission will be offered by the JIPMER Karaikal and Puducherry campuses.

Apart from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) MBBS and National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) UG exam, JIPMER MBBS is the only other national level entrance test held in the country for admission to an undergraduate medical programme.

