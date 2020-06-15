JIPMER AIIMS Recruitment 2020: Deadline to apply for 138 faculty posts in Bibinagar, Telangana extended till 24 July; check at jipmer.edu.in

The deadline for application of recruitment for 138 vacancies in AIIMS, Bibinagar, Telangana has been extended till 24 July. The announcement has been made by the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical and Research (JIPMER).

The deadline for the vacancies was 12 June earlier. Candidates can apply online at jipmer.edu.in till 24 July, 5 pm. In an official notification, the institute has also stated that the receipt of hard copy/ soft copy of online submitted application along with necessary documents has been extended up to 7 August, till 4.30 pm.

The notification has also highlighted a few other amendments. While earlier the existing essential qualification of non-medical staff in the Anatomy department was a Master's Degree in Medical Anatomy, it has now been stated that those with a Master's Degree in Human Anatomy are eligible, as well.

Similarly for the Biochemistry department, a Master's Degree in Biochemistry makes a person eligible. Earlier, it was only Master's Degree in Medical Biochemistry.

There are 20 vacancies for professor, 22 for additional professor, 33 for associate professor and 63 for assistant professor across 19 departments. The departments that are hiring include anatomy, biochemical, physiology, pharmacology, forensic medicine and toxicology etc.

The age-limit for the post of Professor and Additional Professor is 58 years, while that for Associate Professor and Assistant Professor is 50 years.

There is an age relaxation of up to three years for OBC candidates and five years for SC/ ST candidates.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Bibinagar (Telangana) is an Autonomous Institution that was established by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY). Its Mentor Institute is JIPMER, Puducherry.