JIPMER 2018: Admit card for JIPMER MBBS Entrance Exam released; download from jipmer.edu.in

India FP Staff May 21, 2018 17:58:37 IST

The Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry, has released the admit cards for its MBBS entrance examination also known as the JIPMER MBBS Exam 2018. All those candidates who registered for the JIPMER MBBS programme can download their respective cards from the institute's official website — jipmer.edu.in.

Representational image. Getty Images

JIPMER MBBS programme is a four years and six months long course followed by a one-year compulsory rotatory internship. The registration for the examination started from 7 March and concluded on 13 April.

Steps to download the Admit card:

- Log on to the official website jipmer.edu.in.

- Click on ‘Download Hall Ticket for JIPMER MBBS Entrance Examination.’

- Enter details like your user ID and password in the provided fields.

- Click on login.

- Download the admit card that is displayed on the screen and keep a printout for future reference.

Students, who are interested in the JIPMER MBBS programme must clear the JIPMER MBBS Entrance Exam 2018, an online computer based test (CBT), which is scheduled to be conducted on 3 June. The duration for the same is 2.5 hours. The entrance examination will feature questions from physics, chemistry, biology, English language and comprehension, and logical and quantitative reasoning.

The examination will be conducted either in a single shift from 10 am to 12.30 pm, or two shifts (10 am to 12.30 pm and 3 pm to 5.30 pm). The merit list is likely to be published on or before 20 June while counselling for the course may start from 27 June onwards.


Updated Date: May 21, 2018 17:58 PM

