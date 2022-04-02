Jhulelal Jayanti 2022: Check out messages, wishes to share with your loved ones on Cheti Chand

Lord Jhulelal is a patron saint, who is often portrayed as an old man sporting a white beard and a moustache. Due to his name, the occasion is also known as Jhulelal Jayanti.

Cheti Chand is an important festival for Sindhis, who begin their new year with this much-awaited feast. It is a festival that marks the birth anniversary of Ishta Deva Uderolal, who is popularly known as Lord Jhulelal.

Lord Jhulelal is a patron saint, who is often portrayed as an old man sporting a white beard and a moustache. Due to his name, the occasion is also known as Jhulelal Jayanti. This year, Cheti Chand will be celebrated on 2 April, 2022. On this day, devotees worship him for prosperity and happiness in life.

As the celebration is about to begin, here are some wishes and messages to share with loved ones on this Cheti Chand:

Wishes and Messages:

This New Year's Day, I pray that Lord Jhulelal restores harmony around the world. May no one suffer from illness. Happy Cheti Chand!

You have a wonderful day today. May the divine power of Lord Jhulelal be helpful to your near and dear family. Cheti Chand Wishes!

Wish you a Happy Cheti Chand with hope, joy and peace for the year ahead. Let this be a delightful year for all!

May Saint Jhulelal shower you with his choicest blessings this year. A very Happy New Year to you and your loved ones.

May you have an auspicious day and a beautiful year ahead with success and growth. Happy Cheti Chand to you and everyone at home.

On the joyous occasion of Cheti Chand, I hope and pray that Lord Jhulelal blesses you with good health and prosperity. Happy Cheti Chand!

On Sindhi New Year, sending across my sincere prayers and love to all. A very happy Jhulelal Jayanti to you!

Status on WhatsApp and Facebook:

May Lord Jhulelal guide and bless us with happiness and success in everything we do. Happy Jhulelal Jayanti to all!

From the eve of Cheti Chand…may you always shine like a star. Happy Jhulelal Jayanti to one and all!

May this Cheti Chand brings us all a new spirit and beginning in our lives. Wishing you Happy Cheti Chand Jhulelal Jayanti!