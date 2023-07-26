'Jhooth bole kauwa kaate': BJP trolls AAP's Raghav Chadha after crow 'attacks' him outside Parliament
The picture shows Chadha outside the Parliament during the Monsoon session while engaged on a call, when a crow appeared to fly close to him. Startled by the bird's proximity, the crow seemingly pecked at Chadha's head, prompting him to quickly duck
A viral image capturing an unusual moment involving Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha has been making rounds on the Internet. The picture shows Chadha outside the Parliament during the Monsoon session while engaged on a call, when a crow appeared to fly close to him. Startled by the bird’s proximity, the crow seemingly pecked at Chadha’s head, prompting him to quickly duck.
The photo was later shared on social media by the Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who took a playful dig at Chadha by alluding to the famous Hindi phrase, ‘jhooth bole kauwa kaate’ (meaning, one should not speak lies, or else a crow will peck at you). They captioned the post, humorously implying that the crow’s action was a consequence of dishonesty.
झूठ बोले कौवा काटे 👇
आज तक सिर्फ सुना था, आज देख भी लिया कौवे ने झूठे को काटा ! pic.twitter.com/W5pPc3Ouab
— BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) July 26, 2023
BJP leader Tejinder Pal Singh Bagga also shared the same image on Twitter and made a light-hearted comment, expressing concern for Chadha’s well-being following the “crow attack.”
माननीय सांसद @raghav_chadha जी पे कौवे द्वारा हमले की खबर से ह्रदय बहुत व्यथित हैं । आशा हैं आप स्वस्थ होंगे । pic.twitter.com/o3Iy4HABFs
— Tejinder Pall Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) July 26, 2023
With inputs from agencies
