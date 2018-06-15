Jharkhand: Unidentified attackers hack old tribal couple to death, escape with man's severed head

Khunti, Jharkhand: An old tribal couple were axed to death while their teenaged children suffered injuries in an attack by unidentified miscreants in Dadgamma under Khunti police station under Khunti district in Jharkhand, a senior police officer said on Friday.

The victims Satri Munda (60) and his wife Jauni Devi (55) along with their son Ram Munda (14) and daughter Radha Hansa were in their sleep when the miscreants barged into the house past midnight last and axed the old couple to death, said Superintendent of Police Ashwini Kumar Sinha.

Sinha said the victims children suffered minor injuries in the incident. After committing the crime, the killers escaped with the severed head of Satri, Sinha said adding that the bodies including Satris torso have been recovered and sent for post-mortem on Friday.

Asked about the reason behind the incident, the SP did not rule out the possibility of 'witchcraft' and superstition being the motive behind murder.

Meanwhile, a hunt was launched to apprehend the culprits and recover the severed head of Satri.