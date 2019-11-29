Jharkhand: Twenty-five-year-old law student abducted, gang-raped in a brick kiln in Ranchi; all 12 accused arrested

A 25-year-old law student has been allegedly gangraped by a group of armed men in Ranchi, following which all the 12 accused have been arrested, police said on Friday.

According to an FIR lodged by the victim with Kanke police station, the incident happened at around 5.30 pm on 26 November when she was with a male friend at Sangrampur area in the city outskirts, a police statement issued in Ranchi said.

Some men overpowered the woman's friend and abducted her to a nearby brick kiln, where they took turns to rape her, the complainant said.

A special team was formed to investigate the matter on the direction of the senior superintendent of police (SSP), News18 reported.

The police has arrested all accused in subsequent raids led by Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rishabh Kumar Jha. They were booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code, SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Arms Act, the statement said.

A car, bike, two magazines, three live bullets, a country-made pistol, eight mobile phones and victim's damaged phone were recovered from the possession of the accused.

With inputs from PTI

