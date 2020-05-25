Jharkhand to begin evaluation of Class 10, 12 answer sheets from 28 May; teachers to follow social distancing norms, use masks and sanitisers

The evaluation of matriculation and intermediate examination answer sheets in Jharkhand will begin from 28 May, the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) announced.

In accordance with instructions by the state education department, the evaluation process will be completed within a particular time frame.

The Class 10 and Class 12 answer sheets would be checked at 67 evaluation centres in district headquarters, according to an All India Radio report. The evaluation process would be broadcasted live through CCTV cameras on the JAC portal.

As a safety measure against the spread of the novel coronavirus, teachers evaluating the answer sheets will have to sit at least six feet apart from each other, wear masks and use sanitisers after every two hours. Each teacher will be given 30 answer sheets to evaluate every day.

JAC secretary Mahip Kumar Singh said the decision has been taken keeping the future of students in mind. As other states have already declared the results or are in the process to do so, JAC is targeting to release the results of the board exams by the end of June.

As coronavirus cases continued to rise, all evaluation work was postponed till 31 March. Singh had said that the decision was taken to ensure the safety of evaluators.

The board had also put the publication of results of the Classes 8 and 9 on hold to prevent any sort of gatherings in the month of March. While the Class 10 exams were conducted in February, the Class 8 and Class 9 examinations were held in January.

As many as 3,87,021 students had appeared for the matric exams, while 2,34,363 students took the intermediate exams in the state.