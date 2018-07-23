Jharkhand Police arrests Khunti gangrape mastermind, another accused from East Singhbhum

Khunti: The mastermind behind the alleged gangrape of five women activists and the abduction of four policemen from a BJP MP's residence in Jharkhand was arrested from East Singhbhum district on Sunday, along with another accused, a senior police officer said.

The second person was arrested from Khunti district for his alleged involvement in both the incidents, zonal IG (Ranchi) Naveen Kumar Singh told a press conference. With the arrest of the two, a total of seven persons have been nabbed by the police in connection with the gangrape case.

"The mastermind behind the Kochang gangrape case and the 26 June kidnapping of four constables, who were deployed at the residence of BJP MP Karia Munda, has been arrested. He has been identified as John Johnsas Tidu," Singh said. Another person, identified as Balram Samad, was also arrested, he added.

Both the accused were residents of Kurunga village under the Arki police station in Khunti district, the zonal IG said. Tidu was wanted in 12 cases, while Samad was wanted in eight criminal cases in Khunti district, he added.

The police had formed multiple teams following the rape and kidnap cases and during the raids carried out by the teams, Tidu was arrested from a place under the Potka police station in East Singhbhum district and Samad was arrested from Jeevan Tola under the Murhu police station in Khunti district. The five women had gone to Kochang village in Khunti district to raise awareness on migration and human trafficking on 19 June, when they were allegedly abducted from RC Mission School and later, gang-raped at gunpoint.