Jharkhand mob lynching: Tabrez Ansari’s family condemns media for 'false reports' claiming his father was also beaten to death

Jharkhand: The family members of Tabrez Ansari who was allegedly lynched by a mob earlier this month, claimed on Thursday that the reports of his father Maskoor Alam's death 15-years-ago due to mob lynching are false. They said that Tabrez's father was murdered over a dispute with friends.

Speaking to ANI, Tabrez's uncle Maqsood Alam said, "15 years ago there was nothing called mob lynching. The reports stating that Tabrez's father killed in mob lynching is wrong. His father was killed due to enmity with friends. There were no arrests made and no case was registered in the murder of Tabrez's father."

Shabbir Khan, a friend of Tabrez's father said, "He was my neighbour. He was murdered fifteen years ago. No one was named behind the incident. Villagers found his dead body near a drain. It was not an incident that occurred due to mob lynching."

Another uncle of Tabrez, Marsood Alam said, "We found his dead body one week after the murder. No case was registered in the incident. He was killed near Rajnagar police station. We condemn this media report stating that he was killed in mob lynching fifteen years ago."

Tabrez Ansari was attacked by a mob in Kharsawan district of Jharkhand on the suspicion of theft on 18 June. He was beaten up mercilessly for hours before being handed over to the police. He succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital on 22 June. Tabrez's family has alleged that the attack was communal and that he was made to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Jai Hanuman'.

