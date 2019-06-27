Jharkhand mob lynching: Delhi Waqf board chairman steps in, announces ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh, job for Tabrez Ansari's wife

New Delhi: Delhi Waqf Board chairman and AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan on Thursday said that the panel will give Rs 5 lakhs and a job to the wife of 24-year-old Tabrez Ansari who was lynched in Jharkhand.

Ansari was allegedly tied to a pole and thrashed with sticks by a mob in the state's Seraikela-Kharsawan district last Wednesday on the suspicion of theft. He succumbed to injuries on Saturday.

He was seen in a video recording that went viral, that showed him being forced to chant "Jai Shri Ram" and "Jai Hanuman".

The Waqf board chairman also said they will help Ansari's wife get legal aid.

"We are trying to send a cheque of Rs 5 lakhs to Tabrez's wife. I may also go there to hand over the cheque to her. We will also give her a job at the Waqf board and provide her legal help," Khan told PTI.

Five people have been arrested in connection with this lynching case.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday had said that the lynching of Ansari in Jharkhand, pained him and the guilty must be severely punished, but stressed that all incidents of violence in the country, whether in Jharkhand, West Bengal or Kerala, should be treated the same and law should take its course.

