Jharkhand: Maoists trigger landmine blast in Garhwa district, kill 7 jawans; BSF choppers to rescue four injured

India Press Trust of India Jun 27, 2018 09:03:57 IST

The toll in Tuesday's landmine blast in the Jharkhand's Garhwa district, said to be triggered by Maoists, rose to seven on Wednesday, after another security personnel succumbed to his injuries.

The security forces in Jharkhand suffered a setback when the Maoists carried out a landmine blast on Tuesday and opened fire on the security personnel in Chinjo area of Garhwa district, killing six jawans of the Jharkhand Jaguar force.

Representational image. News18

BSF choppers have now been pressed to rescue four injured who are stranded in Burha Pahar area of Latehar.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Vipul Shukla told PTI that the police were conducting an anti-Maoists’ offensive during the time of the incident after they received information about the presence of some Maoists in the area.

According to Hindustan Times, the security forces involved in the operation included Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), state police’s special unit Jharkhand Jaguar and the local police.

This was the second encounter between the security forces and the Maoists in less than three days. Both sides had clashed near Kujrum in Latehar district on Sunday.

With inputs from PTI


Updated Date: Jun 27, 2018 09:03 AM

