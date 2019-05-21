Jharkhand JAC 12th Result 2019: 1,47,468 clear JAC Class 12 Arts exam, check scores on jac.nic.in

JAC 12th Result 2019 | The Jharkhand Academic Council or JAC announced the results for Jharkhand Intermediate or Jharkhand Class 12 exams for the arts stream today.

Of the 1,84,384 students that appeared for the examination this year, 1,47,468 students cleared it. The pass percentage for boys was 77.91 percent while 81.50 percent of girls cleared the exam. Simdega district recorded the highest pass percentage of 97.67 percent.

Last year, girls did better than boys in the JAC Class 12 Intermediate arts exam, with 74.12 percent of them clearing the exam. The pass percentage among boys was 70.57 percent, Hindustan Times reported.

As many as 12,430 students passed the exam with first division marks in the arts stream, while 88,805 got the second division and 30,943 students the third division.

If you still have not found out your scores, then you can easily log on to the council's official websites: jacresults.com, jac.nic.in and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Steps to check JAC Class 12 results 2019 on the official website:

Step 1: Visit the official website jacresults.com, jac.nic.in and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the result link of the stream you appeared for.

Step 3: On the new log-in page, enter your roll number and click 'Submit'.

Step 4: Once your result appears on the screen, download and take a printout of it for future use.

The students will receive JAC Class 12 Result marksheet from their respective schools.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.