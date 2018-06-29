Football world cup 2018

Jharkhand High Court extends Lalu Prasad Yadav's provisional bail for six weeks on medical grounds

India Press Trust of India Jun 29, 2018 16:35:51 IST

Ranchi: The Jharkhand High Court on Friday extended the provisional bail of RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav for another six weeks on medical grounds in fodder scam cases.

File image of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. PTI

Prasad, whose provisional bail was extended till 3 July last Friday, would now remain on bail till 17 August as per Friday's order.

The extension of the bail duration by Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh of the Jharkhand High Court was granted in three cases of multi-crore fodder scam related to fraudulent withdrawal of money from Chaibasa, Deogarh and Dumka treasuries by the Animal Husbandry department in combined Bihar in the 90s.

The former Bihar chief minister is at present admitted to a Mumbai hospital where he is recuperating after an operation of fistula on last Sunday.

Prasad's close aide Bhola Yadav expressed happiness over the extension of the bail period and told PTI over phone that the RJD president would remain in the Asian Heart Institute Hospital in Mumbai till doctors advise him.

Pleading for the former Bihar chief minister, Supreme Court lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi submitted that Prasad is suffering from fistula and is chronic diabetic patient and requires time to recover post-operation.

CBI advocate Rajiv Sinha objected to it, saying the Rajendra Institute of Medical Science at Ranchi is capable to handle the case. Hearing both sides, the bench of Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh granted six weeks provisional bail on medical grounds to the RJD president.

The bench had on 11 May granted six weeks provisional bail on medical grounds, which was to expire on 27 June. On 22 June, the bench of acting Chief Justice DN Patel extended it till 3 July, fixing Friday for hearing.

The next date for hearing is on 10 August.

Chitranjan Sinha, who assisted Abhishek Manu Singhvi, said that on 3 August they have to submit latest medical reports of Prasad.

Prasad has been convicted in four cases of the multi-crore fodder scam – Chaibasa Treasury on 30 September, 2013, another Chaibasa Treasury (RC68A/96) on 24 January, 2018, Deoghar Treasury (RC 64A/96) on 23 February, 2018 and Dumka Treasury (RC38A/96) on 19 February.

In the first case RC 20A/96 related to Chaibasa treasury, Prasad was sentenced on 30 September, 2013 for five years and barred from contesting elections for six years. Later, he got bail in the case.


Updated Date: Jun 29, 2018 16:35 PM

