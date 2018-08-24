Jharkhand HC rejects Lalu Prasad Yadav's bail extension plea in fodder scam case, orders him to surrender by 30 Aug

The Jharkhand High Court has rejected former Bihar chief minister and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's bail plea in the fodder scam case and ordered him to surrender before 30 August to the Ranchi Jail authorities, according to several media reports.

Lalu had filed a bail extension plea in the court seeking a three-month addition to his current bail period citing medical reasons. The high court, however, subscribed to the CBI counsel's argument that since his bail has already been extended twice, a fresh extension can't be granted.

This means that Lalu would have to leave his treatment in Mumbai midway and go back to the Birsa Munda Central Jail in Ranchi. “Now he will undergo treatment at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi. He will be brought from Mumbai's Asian Heart Institute where he is currently admitted," said Prabhat Kumar, one of Lalu's lawyer, according to a News18 report.

Lalu can, though, later apply again for bail from through his lawyer and the court may reconsider it after his medical examination is carried out by a team of jail doctors.

Lalu was found guilty in three separate fodder scam cases in 2017 and 2018 and was sentenced to a total of 14 years in jail.