Jharkhand Class 10 and 12 compartmental results 2020 declared; check scores at jacresults.com

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has declared the results for the Class 10 and 12 compartmental exams on its official site. Candidates who have appeared in the compartmental exams in both Class 10 and 12 are advised to check their scorecards by visiting jacresults.com.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the Jharkhand education board had conducted the compartmental exams in November. While the Class 10 exam began on 9 November and continued till 13, higher secondary compartmental tests began on 6 November, ending on 13 November. The report added that as many as 1,432 exam centres were designated to conduct the Matric and Intermediate exams.

Follow these steps to check JAC Class 10 and 12 compartmental exam results 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official site of Jharkhand Academic Council at jacresults.com

Step 2: Search for and click on the link that reads: 10th/ 12th Compartmental Results 2020

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on the exam you appeared for, be it Class 10 or Class 12 Science, Commerce or Humanities

Step 5: Enter the details like your Roll Code and Roll Number in the designated boxes

Step 6: After clicking on ‘Submit’, you will be redirected to another page with the results visible on the screen

Step 7: Download the document and take a print out of the scorecard for future use

Here are the direct links to the results:

JAC Class 12 Arts results 2020

JAC Class 12 Science results 2020

JAC Class 12 Commerce results 2020

JAC Class 10 results 2020

Jagran Josh reported that according to the exam policy of the JAC, students will be receiving grades for their performance in the exam. While an A+ grade means 80 percent and above marks, the last grade is C, referring to below 33 percent marks.