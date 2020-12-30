Jharkhand Class 10 and 12 compartmental results 2020 declared; check scores at jacresults.com
As many as 1,432 exam centres were designated to conduct the Matric and Intermediate exams.
The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has declared the results for the Class 10 and 12 compartmental exams on its official site. Candidates who have appeared in the compartmental exams in both Class 10 and 12 are advised to check their scorecards by visiting jacresults.com.
According to a report by Hindustan Times, the Jharkhand education board had conducted the compartmental exams in November. While the Class 10 exam began on 9 November and continued till 13, higher secondary compartmental tests began on 6 November, ending on 13 November. The report added that as many as 1,432 exam centres were designated to conduct the Matric and Intermediate exams.
Follow these steps to check JAC Class 10 and 12 compartmental exam results 2020:
Step 1: Visit the official site of Jharkhand Academic Council at jacresults.com
Step 2: Search for and click on the link that reads: 10th/ 12th Compartmental Results 2020
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Click on the exam you appeared for, be it Class 10 or Class 12 Science, Commerce or Humanities
Step 5: Enter the details like your Roll Code and Roll Number in the designated boxes
Step 6: After clicking on ‘Submit’, you will be redirected to another page with the results visible on the screen
Step 7: Download the document and take a print out of the scorecard for future use
Here are the direct links to the results:
JAC Class 12 Arts results 2020
JAC Class 12 Science results 2020
JAC Class 12 Commerce results 2020
Jagran Josh reported that according to the exam policy of the JAC, students will be receiving grades for their performance in the exam. While an A+ grade means 80 percent and above marks, the last grade is C, referring to below 33 percent marks.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
AP EAMCET 2020 Counselling 2020: Option entry begins today; check official website apeamcet.nic.in
The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has announced that the option entry for candidates, taking part in Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2020 counselling, will begin from today, 28 December (Monday).
NTSE 2020 Stage 2: NCERT postpones talent search examination; national level test to be held on 14 Feb
The date for the NTSE Stage 2 exam has been postponed to facilitate students to appear in the Indian Olympiad Qualifier (IOQ) 2021 in Physics and Biology, which is being held on 7 February, 2021
AICTE Scholarship 2020 registration ends tomorrow; apply at scholarships.gov.in
Under the rescheduled timetable, the deadline of the second level of verification which is to be conducted by respective state nodal officers is 31 January.