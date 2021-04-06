Jharkhand Board Exams 2021: Class 10, 12 practical exams begin today amid strict COVID-19 restrictions

The exams will be held in shifts so that proper social distancing can be maintained by the students in laboratories

Jharkhand Board’s Class 10 and 12 practical exams have started from today (Tuesday, 6 April). The exams are conducted by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC). The admit cards for both the classes have already been released on the official website jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

The practicals for Class 12 will be held separately for Science, Commerce, and Humanities subjects.

With the rising coronavirus cases in the state, the following precautionary measures have been taken by the council.

- The duration of the practical examination has been increased to 21 days. Earlier it was seven days. This is the first time that practicals will be conducted for such a long period.

- Only 15 students will be allowed on the school campus at one time

- All students will be subjected to a special thermal screening

- Carrying sanitisers is mandatory for students. The schools have also been instructed to carry out the sanitisation process.

The theory exams will be conducted by JAC from 4 to 21 May. Class 10 exams will be held from 9:45 am to 1 pm in the morning shift, while the shift timing of Class 12 exams is from 2 to 5:15 pm.

Class 12 exams will commence with vocation paper while Class 10 examinations will begin with Commerce and Home Science papers.

https://jac.jharkhand.gov.in/jac/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/int_sec_2021.pdf