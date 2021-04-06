Jharkhand Board Exams 2021: Class 10, 12 practical exams begin today amid strict COVID-19 restrictions
The exams will be held in shifts so that proper social distancing can be maintained by the students in laboratories
Jharkhand Board’s Class 10 and 12 practical exams have started from today (Tuesday, 6 April). The exams are conducted by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC). The admit cards for both the classes have already been released on the official website jac.jharkhand.gov.in.
The practicals for Class 12 will be held separately for Science, Commerce, and Humanities subjects.
The exams will be held in shifts so that proper social distancing can be maintained by the students in laboratories.
With the rising coronavirus cases in the state, the following precautionary measures have been taken by the council.
- The duration of the practical examination has been increased to 21 days. Earlier it was seven days. This is the first time that practicals will be conducted for such a long period.
- Only 15 students will be allowed on the school campus at one time
- All students will be subjected to a special thermal screening
- Carrying sanitisers is mandatory for students. The schools have also been instructed to carry out the sanitisation process.
The theory exams will be conducted by JAC from 4 to 21 May. Class 10 exams will be held from 9:45 am to 1 pm in the morning shift, while the shift timing of Class 12 exams is from 2 to 5:15 pm.
Class 12 exams will commence with vocation paper while Class 10 examinations will begin with Commerce and Home Science papers.
https://jac.jharkhand.gov.in/jac/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/int_sec_2021.pdf
also read
Bihar Board Class 12 compartmental exams to be held from 29 April to 10 May
Students, who wish to reappear, can apply for the exam from 5 April to 10 April. The results of the compartmental cum special examination will be declared in May
BSEB Bihar Class 12th Board Result 2021: Girls score highest marks in all three streams; 78.04% students clear exam
This year, more than 13 lakh students have appeared for the class 12 examination. Out of which 6,46,540 candidates were girls and 7,03,693 were boys
BSEB Class 12 result 2021: Over 90% Commerce students clear Bihar intermediate exam; overall pass percentage drops to 78.04
The pass percentage in the Bihar Board Class 12 Arts stream exam is 77.97, whereas 76.28 percent of students in the Science stream passed the exam