Jharkhand Board Exam 2022: Schedule for Class 10, 12 released; get details at jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Class 10 and Class 12 Board exams will be conducted in offline mode

Jharkhand Academic Council, Ranchi has released the Board examination timetable for Class 10 and Class 12 for the year 2022.

According to the schedule, examinations will begin from 24 March this year. Class 10 exams shall end on 20 April whereas Class 12 examinations will culminate on 25 April 2022.

The High School exams shall be conducted in the morning. Class 10 Term – I exam will be held from 9.45 am to 11.20 am whereas the Term-II exam will be held from 11.25 am to 1.05 pm.

Intermediate exams will be held in the second sitting. Class 12 Term-I exams shall be held from 2.00 pm to 3.35 pm and the Term-II exam is scheduled to be held from 3.40 pm to 5.20 pm.

Class 10 exams will begin with IIT and Other Vocational Subjects and the last paper will be of English. Class 12 exams shall start with Vocational Subjects and end with the Political Science Paper.

Class 10 and Class 12 Board exams will be conducted in offline mode. Only the Term-I exam shall be conducted through the OMR Answer Sheet whereas the Term-II exam will not be held through the OMR Answer sheet method.

The sample question papers for Class 10 shall be available on the official website of Jharkhand Academic Council from 1 March, whereas question papers for Class 12 will be available on the website from 28 February.

Candidates can go to the website - jac.jharkhand.gov.in/jac- to download the question papers and to get updates for other details regarding the exam.

The detailed examination schedule can also be viewed here.

Uploading of practical exam marks and internal examination marks for Class 10 should be done through the official website from 27 April to 6 May, whereas for Class 12, marks should be uploaded between 4 March and 23 March, 2022. More details related to the uploading of marks is available on the official website.

