Jharkhand Board 12th Results 2018 for commerce and science streams likely to be declared soon; check on jac.nic.in

The Jharkhand Board Class 12th results 2018 for science and commerce are likely to be announced on the official website by next week or in the month of June, according to a media report.

The Jharkhand Board is yet to confirm the official release date and time of the results.

The Jharkhand Board or JAC usually declares the intermediate Class 12th science and commerce results ahead of the arts results, according to Times Now.

Follow the steps to check the results, once declared:

-Go to the official website: jac.nic.in

-Click on the link for JAC Class 12 or Intermediate Results 2018.

-Enter the required details

-Check the results and take a print out for future reference

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.