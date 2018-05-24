You are here:
Jharkhand Board 10th Result: JAC Class 10 result 2018 to be declared shortly; check score at jac.nic.in

India FP Staff Jun 12, 2018 16:14:48 IST

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) or Jharkhand Board will declare the Jharkhand Board 10th Results 2018 shortly today on its official website jac.nic.in.

Representational image. Getty images

Last year, the JAC Secondary Examination Results were declared on 30 May. Students who appeared for the JAC Class 10th exams this year can check updates on jac.nic.in.

Here are the steps to check the Jharkhand Class 10th or Secondary Examination Results 2018:

-Log onto the official website - jac.nic.in.

-Click on the link to Jharkhand Board Class 10 Results.

-Enter name and roll number and submit.

-Download and save the result for future reference.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.


Updated Date: Jun 12, 2018 16:14 PM

