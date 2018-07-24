You are here:
Jhansi Police arrests two suspects after video of group of boys molesting 16-year-old girl goes viral

India Press Trust of India Jul 24, 2018 19:24:36 IST

Lucknow: A video clip showing a girl being molested by a group of youth in a rural area in the Jhansi district went viral, following which two persons were arrested on Tuesday, officials said.

Representational image. AFP

The incident, which is said to have taken place around ten days ago in an area under the Chirgaon police station comes close on the heels of a similar incident in Unnao, where also the police acted after video surfaced.

"A video from Jhansi went viral on the social media. The video is old and no complaint was filed in this regard. However, taking cognisance of media reports, prompt action was taken and two persons arrested today," Director General of Police (DGP) OP Singh said.

The video from Jhansi shows the girl being molested by a group of boys and being dragged into a forest area. The girl can be seen shouting for help.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) (Jhansi zone) Subhash Singh Baghel said, "As soon as we got the information about the incident, senior police officials rushed to the spot to take stern action against the culprits. The girl seen in the video has been located and a written complaint filed."

He said the victim alleged that a boy from the neighbourhood had threatened her and taken her to a nearby place where some other boys were also present. "A case has been registered against the culprits under various sections of the IPC along with POCSO Act as the victim's age is 16 years. The main accused has been arrested in the case," he said.


