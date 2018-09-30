Jet Airways flight from Hyderabad makes emergency landing at Indore due to technical glitch; all 103 on board deplaned safely

Hyderabad: A Jet Airways flight from Hyderabad to Indore with 96 passengers on board made an emergency landing at Indore Airport due to a technical glitch in the engine.

After the flight landed, all passengers were safely evacuated, the airline said in a statement.

"Jet Airways' flight 9W 955, Hyderabad to Indore on 30 September made an emergency landing at Indore. The B737 aircraft with 96 guests and seven crew landed safely, and all were successfully deplaned," the statement read.

The airline has informed authorities of the event and Jet Airways' engineering teams are inspecting the aircraft.