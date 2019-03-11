JeM terrorists infiltrated into India seven times during 2017-18, NIA says in chargesheet filed in Jhajahar-Kotli encounter case

New Delhi: Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) carried out infiltrations and transportation of terrorists seven times during 2017-18, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has said in a chargesheet.

“Pakistan based leadership of JeM illegally infiltrated armed and trained terrorists in India using the services of an organised network of Over Ground Workers (OGWs). The investigation revealed that in the period from 23 October, 2017 till September 2018, seven such infiltrations and transportations took place,” the chargesheet, filed in a court here, said.

The arrested OGWs used to transport Pakistani terrorists after their infiltration in India by illegally crossing the International Border (IB) in Kathua-Samba sector. During the investigation, a larger conspiracy was unearthed wherein Pakistan-based leadership of JeM was conspiring to wage a war against India.

The chargesheet names two arrested suspected terrorists — Mohd Iqbal Rather and Riyaz Ahmed Nengroo — and one absconding suspect Ashaq Ahmed Nengroo. While Rather is a nursing student at Kashmir Institute of Medical Institute, the Nengroo brothers are truck drivers by profession. A non-bailable warrant is also issued against Ashaq.

The chargesheet was filed in connection with the incident of firing by terrorists in Jhajahar Kotli area of Jammu and consequent encounter of three Pakistani terrorists in Katra area of Reasi district in September last year.

In September last year, while checking of a Kashmir-bound truck, the staff of Jhajjhar Kotli Police Station, Jammu was fired upon by three terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) sitting in a cargo cabin. “After the firing, the terrorists ran towards the adjoining forest area injuring one civilian on the way. After the conclusion of the chase, the OGWs were arrested and a huge cache of arms ammunition, explosives and combat equipment were seized from the truck in which the three terrorists were being ferried by the arrested persons,” the NIA further stated in the chargesheet.

A case was registered under Sections 307, 120-B, 121, 122 and 123 of the Ranbir Penal Code and Sections 7, 25, 26, 27 of the Indian Arms Act and Sections 16 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Preventions) Act.

Next day, a cordon and search operation by security forces was on, the three terrorists hiding inside a house in village Dirthi in Jammu started firing indiscriminately at the security forces.

In a resultant encounter, all three terrorists were killed. Some security personnel was also injured. A large number of arms, ammunition and explosive articles was recovered from the slain terrorists. Another case was registered and an investigation was taken up. Further investigation in the matter is underway.

