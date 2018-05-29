JEECUP results 2018 declared at official website: Here's how to check at jeecup.nic.in

The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Sanyukt Pravesh Pariksha Parishad, UP) has released the result of Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) (Polytechnic) on Tuesday (29 May). All those who had appeared for the exam can check their scores at the official website - jeecup.nic.in.

According to The Indian Express, the exam conducting body had made Aadhaar card mandatory for registration from this year. JEECUP is held for candidates of diploma courses in the polytechnics courses in the institutes affiliated to Board Of Technical Education, Uttar Pradesh, the report added.

Here are the steps to check the results

- Go to the official website: jeecup.nic.in

- Click for the link for the result

- Enter the required details and click on submit

- Take a print out for future reference