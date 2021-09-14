The second round will be held on 20 September and the third or final round will be conducted on 23 September

The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council will begin the registration process for the first round of Uttar Pradesh JEE (Polytechnic) counselling today, 14 September. Candidates, who qualified for the Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP), can register themselves by visiting the official website, jeecup.nic.in. The deadline to apply for Round One registration is 16 September.

According to an official statement, the council had informed that the link on the website will go live for the first round of registration and one-time payment for state candidates between 14 to 16 September.

Check steps to register for UP JEECUP 2021 counselling here:

Step 1: Go to the official website of JEECUP - https://jeecup.nic.in/

Step 2: Search and click on UP JEECUP 2021 counselling link available on the home page

Step 3: As a new page opens, candidates need to register themselves and fill the application form

Step 4: To fill the application form, applicants need to upload the necessary documents and make the required payment

Step 5: Once the process is done, click on submit. Then, the registration is complete

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for reference

Candidates should note that during the first round of UPJEE locking and choice-filling, there will be unlimited selections that can be filled. Also, after a seat is allotted to the applicant, document verification will be conducted at the district help centers.

Post the first seat allotment process, the second round will be held on 20 September and the third or final round will be conducted on 23 September.

This year amid the pandemic, as many as 1,74,770 candidates qualified against around 2.28 lakh seats. The exams were conducted between 31 August and 4 September.