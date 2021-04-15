JEECUP 2021 application portal closes today; check at jeecup.nic.in

The exam is going to be conducted from 15-20 June in select districts of the state

The application process for the Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh 2021 (JEECUP) ends today 15 April. Aspirants who would like to apply for the exam can do that by visiting the official website. The qualified candidates will be eligible for admission in state and private polytechnic institutes which have been affiliated with the Council of Technical Education, Uttar Pradesh. JEECUP is also known as UPJEE (Polytechnic).

Aspirants can follow these steps to apply for the entrance examination:

Step 1: Visit the website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the option suitable for you out of the three application forms, namely ‘Group A (Engineering),’ ‘Group B to K (Others and Lateral Entry),’ and ‘Group E1, E2 (Pharmacy)’

Step 3: A new page will open. Click on the option available for ‘New Registration’

Step 4: Read the instructions carefully on the new page and click on ‘Proceed’

Step 5: Fill in the application form, upload the required documents and pay the application fee

Step 6: Download the JEECUP 2021 application form

Step 7: Take a print out and save it for future reference

The exam is going to be conducted from 15-20 June in select districts of the state. The application will only be submitted in the online mode. The fee, as mentioned in the official brochure, for general and OBC categories is Rs 300. Candidates belonging to SC and ST categories are supposed to pay Rs 200 as the application fee.