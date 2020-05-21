JEECUP 2020: UPJEE exams now slated for 19 and 25 July after tests postponed due to COVID-19 yet again

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has postponed the UP Joint Entrance Exam (UPJEE) 2020 again due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As per the latest notification, the exams will now be held on 19 July and 25 July.

The UPJEE (Polytechnic) 2020 for Group A will be held on 19 July from 9 am to noon, while for the Group E, the exam will be held on the same date from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

The exams for Groups B, C, D, F, G, H and I will be held on 25 July from 9 am to noon.

The Group K1 to K8 exams will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm on 25 July.

The online application process for UPJEE-2020 has ended on 20 May. Applicants who have registered themselves for the examination can modify and edit their form and also opt for the exam centre of their choice from 21 to 25 May at the official website: jeecup.nic.in.

A report in NDTV stated that JEECUP has informed that it may change the examination centres for UPJEE-2020, so that candidates do not face any difficulties.

According to a report by the Indian Express, UPJEE 2020 was first scheduled to be held on 26 April which was then postponed for 31 May. The exam was again deferred to 14 and 15 June.

Based on the marks obtained by the candidates in UPJEE, a merit list will be prepared. Candidates who qualify in the exam will have to appear for online counseling after which seats will be allotted in the course and college of choice (and merit).

Candidates can select between 67 courses across 1,296 institutions.