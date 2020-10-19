JEECUP 2020 third round seat allotment result released at jeecup.nic.in; candidates must pay fees by 21 Oct

The notification on the website said that candidates whose names have been mentioned on the third allotment must will have to pay the fee by 21 October up to 2 pm

The third round seat allotment result of Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE (P)) 2020 has been announced by the Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) on its official website - jeecup.nic.in.

According to a report by Careers 360, candidates can check for their names on the list by entering their roll number and password. Students who have been allotted seats will have to appear for the document verification process at district help centres by 20 October up to 5 pm.

The notification on the website said that candidates whose names have been mentioned on the third allotment must will have to pay the fee by 21 October up to 2 pm.

The authorities have also released the revised JEECUP counselling dates for the further rounds.

A report by Jagran Josh said that the fourth round of registration will be held on 23 and 24 October. The results will be declared on 25 October.

The fifth round registration process will be on 30 and 31 October and the allotment result will be declared on 1 November.

Steps to download JEECUP 2020 third round seat allotment result

Step 1: On the JEECUP official website - jeecup.nic.in, tap on the link that reads, "Allotment Result for Round-3."

Step 2: You will be directed to a new page, where you have to key in your roll number, password, and security pin as displayed on the page.

Step 3: Tap on the Sign In button and your third round seat allotment result will be displayed on the page.

Step 4: Check for your name, roll number, and the seat allotted to you before saving and taking a print out.

Click here for the direct link to check

UPJEE is the test taken by students who seek admission in various engineering diplomas, management, and post-diploma courses offered by colleges in Uttar Pradesh.