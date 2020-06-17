JEECUP 2020: Application window for UPJEE polytechnic entrance exam to reopen from 17 June; visit jeecup.nic.in to apply

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) will open the application window for candidates willing to apply for Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination for Polytechnic courses (UPJEE) from 17 June till 21 June.

Eligible and willing candidates can apply for JEECUP 2020 by visiting the official website - jeecup.nic.in. The dates have been extended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the council said. However, UPJEE on its website said that candidates will not be able to edit the application forms once submitted.

According to a report by NDTV, UPJEE 2020 was earlier scheduled to be held on 26 April. It was later postponed to 31 May. The council again had postponed the exam to 14 June due to rise in COVID-19 cases. Later, the exam date was moved to July 25.

As per the latest schedule, UPJEE 2020 will be held in two shifts for different groups. A report by Hindustan Times said that the admit card for UPJEE 2020 examination will be available on the official website on 8 July.

How to register for UPJEE 2020 exam:

Step 1: Visit the official website - jeecup.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the tab of the examination for which you want to appear - Group A, Group B to K, Group E1, E2

Step 3: Click on 'New Registration' and click 'Submit'

Step 4: Fill all the details, upload image and pay the application fee.

The application fee is Rs 300 for general category candidates and Rs 200 for SC and ST categories.