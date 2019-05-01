Sponsored by

JEE results: 19-year-old Telangana aspirant kills self with father's gun after failing to clear engineering entrance exam

India Asian News International May 01, 2019 10:52:40 IST

Malkajgiri: A 19-year-old student allegedly shot himself on Tuesday with his father's licensed gun as he was unable to clear the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE).

File image of Telangana Police. AFP

"19-year-old Sohail has committed suicide by shooting himself down with his father's licensed gun. He has completed intermediate and was waiting for JEE results. Sohail was depressed after he came to know that he failed JEE," Neredmet police confirmed.

Sohail's father is an ex-serviceman who is currently working as a security guard with a bank.

The deceased's body has been shifted to Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered under section 17 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and an investigation is underway.

Updated Date: May 01, 2019 10:52:40 IST

