JEE Mains Registration 2020: Online registration for Joint Entrance Exam Mains begins from today; visit jeemain.nic.in for more details

JEE Mains Registration 2020 | The online registration process of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2020 has started from Tuesday (3 September). Candidates can apply at the official website, jeemain.nic.in or click the direct link here.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct JEE Main from 6 January to 11 January in 2020 and the results for this exam are expected to be declared by 31 January 2020.

List of qualifying examinations (QE):

1. The final examination of the 10+2 system, conducted by any recognized central/ state board, such as Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), New Delhi; Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, New Delhi, etc

2. Intermediate or two-year Pre-University examination conducted by a recognized board/ university.

3. Final examination of the two-year course of the joint services wing of the National Defense Academy (NDA)

4. Senior secondary school examination conducted by the National Institute of Open Schooling with a minimum of five subjects

5. Any public school/ board/ university examination in India or in any foreign country recognized as equivalent to the 10+2 system by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU).

6. Higher secondary certificate vocational examination

7. A diploma recognized by AICTE or a state board of technical education of at least 3-year duration.

8. General Certificate Education (GCE) examination (London/Cambridge/Sri Lanka) at the advanced level

Age limit for eligibility

For appearing in the JEE (Main) examination there is no age limit for the candidates. The candidates who have passed class 12th / equivalent examination in 2018, 2019 or appearing in 2020 irrespective of their age can appear in JEE (Main) examination – 2020.

Steps to register for JEE Mains Registration 2020

Step1: Visit the official website jeemain.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the tab 'Fill Online Application form' or click the direct link here

Step 3: Fill the online application form

Step 4: Hit submit button

Step 5: Make the payment

Step 6: Take a print out of receipt and application form

Last day to submit online registrations for JEE Mains 2020 is 30 September 2019.