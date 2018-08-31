JEE Mains 2019: NTA announces format, shifts for examination in official notice on nta.ac.in

The National Test Agency (NTA) released a notification for the 2019 Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main on its official website, nta.ac.in, as well as on the official website of the 2019 JEE Main, jeemain.nic.in.

According to the notification, the JEE Main I 2019 has been scheduled from 6 to 20 January, 2019, for candidates seeking admissions to undergraduate programmes in the NITs, IITs, IIITs, and other CFTIs across the country.

Paper-1, which is to be given by Bachelor of Engineering (BE) and Bachelor of Technology (BTech) applicants, will be conducted in two shifts: 9.30 am to 12.30 pm, and 2.30 to 5.30 pm. The test will be taken in mathematics, physics, and chemistry, and will be computer-based.

Paper-2, which is to be given by Bachelor of Architecture (B Arch) and Bachelor of Planning (B Planning) applicants, admissions will be held in a single shift. Part I and Part II will be mathematics and aptitude tests respectively, and will be a computer-based test. Part III will be a drawing test, and therefore will be pen-and-paper-based.

The candidates are required to apply online from 1 to 30 September. They would be able to fill JEE Main 2019 online application forms on both nta.ac.in and jeemain.nic.in.

The fees can be paid online up to 1 October.

NDTV reported that the second JEE Main 2019 will be conducted from 6-20 April, 2019, for which a separate notice will be issued later on and the candidates will be required to apply separately. However, according to NTA, candidates are not required to compulsorily appear in both the tests.

In case a candidate appears in both the tests, the better of the two scores will be used for the admissions and eligibility for JEE Advanced 2019, said the NTA notice.