JEE Main Result April 2019 declared: National Testing Agency releases JEE Main results released at jeemain.nic; how to check your score

JEE Main Result 2019 declared | The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains result 2019 was announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday after 9 pm. The JEE 2019 Main Result will be accessible on the official website jeemain.nic.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key of JEE Main exam. The answer key can be accessed through this link.

The examinations for JEE Main 2019 were held in 370 centres spread across India on 7, 8, 9, 10 and 12 April online. As many as 9,35,741 students appeared for the examination.

The NTA, a newly-formed government organisation, conducted JEE Main examinations twice this year as an eligibility test for JEE advanced.

Steps to check JEE Main result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website jeemain.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the JEE Main 2019 Result link

Step 3: Enter your roll number, registration details and verification code

Step 4: Download your JEE Main result 2019 and take a printout of your JEE 2019 Main Result for future reference

The NTA had conducted the JEE Main Paper 1 and JEE Main Paper 2 examination for the year 2018-19 in the second week of April. Some previous reports stated that the JEE Main Results will be out on 22 April.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.​

