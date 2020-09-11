JEE Main Result 2020 LIVE Updates: 6.35 lakh students await results; scorecards to be available at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main Result 2020 LIVE Updates: The engineering entrance exam was conducted by the National Testing Agency from 1 to 6 September.

Auto refresh feeds

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the JEE Main Result 2020 today (Friday, 11 September) . Once declared, the students will be able to check their JEE Main results at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

"My heartfelt thanks to all students and parents for reposing trust in the government and participating in JEE Main exam. Process for result declaration has begun and results will be announced soon," he tweeted.

Earlier, the Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal took to Twitter and said that the NTA JEE Main result will be out soon. On Wednesday he thanked students and parents for participating in the JEE Main 2020 and informed that the process for JEE Main 2020 result declaration has begun and it will be declared shortly.

The exam was conducted after being deferred twice in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than quarter of students who registered for the JEE Main last week failed to appear to write their examinations. According to data available with the Ministry of Education, out of 8.58 lakh applicants, only 6.35 lakh appeared for the engineering test which was held from 1 to 6 September.

NTA would rank students based on the percentile score obtained in the exam. This percentile score would be calculated as per a pre-determined formula.

Step 4: The JEE Mains results 2020 will appear on your screen. Download and take a print out.

Step 3: Enter your credentials to log in

Step 1: Go to the website— jeemain.nta.nic.in.

"Any further delay of the exams would not have been in the interest of our hardworking students and their plans for college admissions. Our government has always been unwavering regarding student welfare & student safety. We will always work for the interests of our youth," Pokhriyal said.

The crucial exam has been mired in controversy after a section of students and opposition parties demanded that the exams be postponed in view of rising coronavirus cases. The entrance test had already been postponed twice before.

Of the total 8.58 lakh applicants, 6.35 lakh appeared for the JEE Main Exam 2020 that was conducted from 1 to 6 September across 600 centres. On 8 September, NTA released the JEE Main 2020 answer key on its website.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the JEE Main Result 2020 today (Friday, 11 September) . Once declared, the students will be able to check their JEE Main results at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

My heartfelt thanks to all students and parents for reposing trust in the government and participating in #JEEMain exam. Process for result declaration has begun and results will be announced soon. @PIB_India @MIB_India @EduMinOfIndia @DDNewslive

"My heartfelt thanks to all students and parents for reposing trust in the government and participating in JEE Main exam. Process for result declaration has begun and results will be announced soon," he tweeted.

Earlier, the Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal took to Twitter and said that the NTA JEE Main result will be out soon. On Wednesday he thanked students and parents for participating in the JEE Main 2020 and informed that the process for JEE Main 2020 result declaration has begun and it will be declared shortly.

The exam was conducted after being deferred twice in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than quarter of students who registered for the JEE Main last week failed to appear to write their examinations. According to data available with the Ministry of Education, out of 8.58 lakh applicants, only 6.35 lakh appeared for the engineering test which was held from 1 to 6 September.

NTA would rank students based on the percentile score obtained in the exam. This percentile score would be calculated as per a pre-determined formula.

Step 4: The JEE Mains results 2020 will appear on your screen. Download and take a print out.

Step 3: Enter your credentials to log in

Step 1: Go to the website— jeemain.nta.nic.in.

"Any further delay of the exams would not have been in the interest of our hardworking students and their plans for college admissions. Our government has always been unwavering regarding student welfare & student safety. We will always work for the interests of our youth," Pokhriyal said.

The crucial exam has been mired in controversy after a section of students and opposition parties demanded that the exams be postponed in view of rising coronavirus cases. The entrance test had already been postponed twice before.

Of the total 8.58 lakh applicants, 6.35 lakh appeared for the JEE Main Exam 2020 that was conducted from 1 to 6 September across 600 centres. On 8 September, NTA released the JEE Main 2020 answer key on its website.

JEE Main Result 2020 LATEST Updates: The NTA is expected to declare the JEE Main Result 2020 today (Friday, 11 September).

Once declared, the students will be able to check their JEE Main results at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The exam was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) from 1 to 6 September.

According to a report in Indian Express, the result may be declared by 11 September, as the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has announced to start the application process for JEE Advanced 2020 from 12 September.

The JEE Main result will consist of both the attempts — January and April / September session. For candidates who appeared for both the session, the result will be based on the best attempt.

NTA will also release a rank list with the percentile score.

As per Careers 360, along with the candidate's personal details, the JEE Main 2020 result will have scores and minimum qualifying cut off.

The result will be announced in a downloadable PDF format.

On 9 September, Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank tweeted that and said the process for the NTA JEE Main result declaration has begun and it will be announced soon.

Of the total 8.58 lakh applicants, 6.35 lakh appeared for the JEE Main Exam 2020 that was conducted from 1 to 6 September across 600 centres.

On 8 September, NTA released the JEE Main 2020 answer key on its website.

The top 2,50,000 rank holders in JEE Main 2020 will qualify to appear for JEE Advanced 2020.

JEE Main is conducted for admission to Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and the Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs).

Steps to check result

Step 1: Go to the website— jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on ‘JEE Mains 2020 results’

Step 3: Enter your credentials to log in

Step 4: The JEE Mains results 2020 will appear on your screen. Download and take a print out.