live

JEE Main Result 2020 LIVE Updates: 6.35 lakh students await results; scorecards to be available at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main Result 2020 LIVE Updates: The engineering entrance exam was conducted by the National Testing Agency from 1 to 6 September.

FP Staff September 11, 2020 10:32:20 IST
Auto refresh feeds
JEE Main Result 2020 LIVE Updates: 6.35 lakh students await results; scorecards to be available at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Highlights

10:22 (ist)

JEE Main Result 2020 LATEST Updates

6.35 lakh students await results of entrance test 

Of the total 8.58 lakh applicants, 6.35 lakh appeared for the JEE Main Exam 2020 that was conducted from 1 to 6 September across 600 centres. On 8 September, NTA released the JEE Main 2020 answer key on its website.
10:17 (ist)

JEE Main Result 2020 LATEST Updates

Entrance test held amid protests from students, Opposition 

The crucial exam has been mired in controversy after a section of students and opposition parties demanded that the exams be postponed in view of rising coronavirus cases. The entrance test had already been postponed twice before.

"Any further delay of the exams would not have been in the interest of our hardworking students and their plans for college admissions. Our government has always been unwavering regarding student welfare & student safety. We will always work for the interests of our youth," Pokhriyal said.

09:56 (ist)

JEE Main Result 2020 LATEST Updates

Steps to check JEE Main Result 2020 on official website

Step 1: Go to the website— jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on ‘JEE Mains 2020 results’

Step 3: Enter your credentials to log in

Step 4: The JEE Mains results 2020 will appear on your screen. Download and take a print out.

NTA would rank students based on the percentile score obtained in the exam. This percentile score would be calculated as per a pre-determined formula.
09:40 (ist)

JEE Main Result 2020 LATEST Updates

26% candidates skip engineering entrance test 

More than quarter of students who registered for the JEE Main last week failed to appear to write their examinations. According to data available with the Ministry of Education, out of 8.58 lakh applicants, only 6.35 lakh appeared for the engineering test which was held from 1 to 6 September.

The exam was conducted after being deferred twice in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read full article here...

09:17 (ist)

JEE Main Result 2020 LATEST Updates

Process for JEE Main 2020 result declaration has begun: Ramesh Pokhriyal

Earlier, the Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal took to Twitter and said that the NTA JEE Main result will be out soon. On Wednesday he thanked students and parents for participating in the JEE Main 2020 and informed that the process for JEE Main 2020 result declaration has begun and it will be declared shortly.
 
"My heartfelt thanks to all students and parents for reposing trust in the government and participating in JEE Main exam. Process for result declaration has begun and results will be announced soon," he tweeted.
 
 
09:13 (ist)

JEE Main Result 2020 LATEST Updates

JEE Main results to be declared soon  

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the JEE Main Result 2020 today (Friday, 11 September). Once declared, the students will be able to check their JEE Main results at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

Sept 11, 2020 - 10:22 (IST)

JEE Main Result 2020 LATEST Updates

6.35 lakh students await results of entrance test 

Of the total 8.58 lakh applicants, 6.35 lakh appeared for the JEE Main Exam 2020 that was conducted from 1 to 6 September across 600 centres. On 8 September, NTA released the JEE Main 2020 answer key on its website.

Sept 11, 2020 - 10:17 (IST)

JEE Main Result 2020 LATEST Updates

Entrance test held amid protests from students, Opposition 

The crucial exam has been mired in controversy after a section of students and opposition parties demanded that the exams be postponed in view of rising coronavirus cases. The entrance test had already been postponed twice before.

"Any further delay of the exams would not have been in the interest of our hardworking students and their plans for college admissions. Our government has always been unwavering regarding student welfare & student safety. We will always work for the interests of our youth," Pokhriyal said.

Sept 11, 2020 - 09:56 (IST)

JEE Main Result 2020 LATEST Updates

Steps to check JEE Main Result 2020 on official website

Step 1: Go to the website— jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on ‘JEE Mains 2020 results’

Step 3: Enter your credentials to log in

Step 4: The JEE Mains results 2020 will appear on your screen. Download and take a print out.

NTA would rank students based on the percentile score obtained in the exam. This percentile score would be calculated as per a pre-determined formula.

Sept 11, 2020 - 09:40 (IST)

JEE Main Result 2020 LATEST Updates

26% candidates skip engineering entrance test 

More than quarter of students who registered for the JEE Main last week failed to appear to write their examinations. According to data available with the Ministry of Education, out of 8.58 lakh applicants, only 6.35 lakh appeared for the engineering test which was held from 1 to 6 September.

The exam was conducted after being deferred twice in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read full article here...

Sept 11, 2020 - 09:17 (IST)

JEE Main Result 2020 LATEST Updates

Process for JEE Main 2020 result declaration has begun: Ramesh Pokhriyal

Earlier, the Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal took to Twitter and said that the NTA JEE Main result will be out soon. On Wednesday he thanked students and parents for participating in the JEE Main 2020 and informed that the process for JEE Main 2020 result declaration has begun and it will be declared shortly.
 
"My heartfelt thanks to all students and parents for reposing trust in the government and participating in JEE Main exam. Process for result declaration has begun and results will be announced soon," he tweeted.
 
 

Sept 11, 2020 - 09:13 (IST)

JEE Main Result 2020 LATEST Updates

JEE Main results to be declared soon  

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the JEE Main Result 2020 today (Friday, 11 September). Once declared, the students will be able to check their JEE Main results at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main Result 2020 LATEST Updates: The NTA is expected to declare the JEE Main Result 2020 today (Friday, 11 September).

Once declared, the students will be able to check their JEE Main results at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The exam was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) from 1 to 6 September.

According to a report in Indian Express, the result may be declared by 11 September, as the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has announced to start the application process for JEE Advanced 2020 from 12 September.

The JEE Main result will consist of both the attempts — January and April / September session. For candidates who appeared for both the session, the result will be based on the best attempt.

NTA will also release a rank list with the percentile score.

As per Careers 360, along with the candidate's personal details, the JEE Main 2020 result will have scores and minimum qualifying cut off.

The result will be announced in a downloadable PDF format.

On 9 September, Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank tweeted that and said the process for the NTA JEE Main result declaration has begun and it will be announced soon.

Of the total 8.58 lakh applicants, 6.35 lakh appeared for the JEE Main Exam 2020 that was conducted from 1 to 6 September across 600 centres.

On 8 September, NTA released the JEE Main 2020 answer key on its website.

The top 2,50,000 rank holders in JEE Main 2020 will qualify to appear for JEE Advanced 2020.

JEE Main is conducted for admission to Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and the Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs).

Steps to check result

Step 1: Go to the website— jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on ‘JEE Mains 2020 results’

Step 3: Enter your credentials to log in

Step 4: The JEE Mains results 2020 will appear on your screen. Download and take a print out.

Updated Date: September 11, 2020 10:32:20 IST

TAGS:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Day 1 of JEE (Main) 2020: Papers were 'moderately difficult', say students; complain of lack of transport in West Bengal
India

Day 1 of JEE (Main) 2020: Papers were 'moderately difficult', say students; complain of lack of transport in West Bengal

Across the country, COVID-19 protocols like temperature check before entry into the exam hall and social distancing norms, among others, were followed in the exam centres

NEET, JEE row: Three reasons why conducting exams in September could lead to a nightmare scenario
India

NEET, JEE row: Three reasons why conducting exams in September could lead to a nightmare scenario

Evidence has shown that when it comes to contracting the coronavirus, being outdoors is 20 times safer than being indoors. In fact, those highest at risk are often in crowded indoor spaces with poor ventilation. Sounds familiar?

NTA declares NCHMCT JEE 2020 results, check scores at nchmjee.nta.nic.in
India

NTA declares NCHMCT JEE 2020 results, check scores at nchmjee.nta.nic.in

The computer-based entrance exam is conducted for admission in hospitality and hotel administration courses in 71 institutes