JEE Main Result 2019 expected soon: Here's what is next for qualified candidates after the results are out

JEE Main Result 2019 | The results for JEE Main 2019 are expected to be released on Monday.

Once the results are released, the candidates must then apply for JEE Advanced. Currently, online registration for JEE Advanced 2019 is open only for foreign nationals.

Because of the Lok Sabha elections, the examination date of JEE Advanced has been shifted to 27 May, 2019.

On that day, the exam will be held in India and abroad in two shifts: Paper 1 (9 am to 12 pm) and Paper 2 (2 pm to 5 pm).

JEE Advanced will be conducted in computer-based test mode.

After the JEE Advanced results are announced, the admission process will start. It will be conducted through Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA).

According to Careers360, the registration and choice filling of JoSAA 2019 will start from the second week of June in online mode.

Once the results of mock seat allotment are declared, seven rounds of JoSAA will be conducted in which seats will be allotted to candidates on the basis of merit, preference of courses and colleges.

Over 34,000 undergraduate seats will be available for the eligible candidates.

