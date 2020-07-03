JEE Main, NEET 2020 exam dates: HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal says NTA to take final call on exams by today evening

The engineering and medical entrance examinations, JEE Main and NEET, are scheduled to be held between 18 and 23 July, and 26 July respectively.

The Union government has asked the National Testing Agency, or NTA, to submit recommendations on holding the engineering and medical entrance examination, JEE Mains and NEET 2020.

NTA has been asked by the Human Resource Development Ministry to look into the prevailing COVID-19 situation as well as at requests received from students and parents appearing for JEE and NEET and submit their recommendation by Friday, 3 July.

The Human Resource Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, while participating in a webinar on fitness and academics, said that a final decision is expected by late Friday evening.

"Both parents and students are worried about NEET and JEE Main exams. I have constituted a panel to take cognizance of the situation and give a final report to the ministry. By evening we will have a discussion and come up with a final solution," Pokhriyal said.

Pokhriyal had also tweeted earlier, indicating that a final decision will be made today.

Looking at the prevailing circumstances & requests received from students & parents appearing for #JEE & #NEET examinations, a committee consisting of @DG_NTA & other experts has been advised to review the situation & submit its recommendations to @HRDMinistry latest by tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/xByKLUqAIc — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 2, 2020

JEE Main and NEET exams are scheduled to be held on 18-23 July and 26 July, respectively.

With COVID-19 cases still rising in India, to ensure health and safety of the candidates, the HRD Ministry had asked the NTA to make arrangements so that COVID-19 protocols are followed at all centres.

Among other things, the number of exam centers have been doubled so that fewer students are required to sit in a single exam hall, wearing of masks has been made mandatory, a thermal check-up at entry points is also compulsory.

Both ICSE and CBSE board examinations have been cancelled or made optional for students for when the situation stabilises. Students have been flooding Twitter with the "#RipNTA" to bring attention to the two major entrance exams scheduled for July.

As per a report by India Today, Twitter has seen more than three lakhs tweets with the hashtag "#RIPNTA" and demanding answers regarding JEE and NEET.

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court by the parents of NEET 2020 candidates from the Middle East countries as well, reported Times Now.

As per the report the parents have demanded that new centres be allotted to the students or to postpone the exams for the students from Doha, Qatar, Dubai, UAE and other middle east countries. The PIL states that it would be extremely difficult for candidates to come to India to appear for the exams.