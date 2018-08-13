JEE Main Exam 2019: Application form for January session to be available online from 1 September

The national-level JEE Main exam will now be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), which has taken over the reins from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The exam will be conducted twice a year — in January and April, in the online mode only.

The January session of the JEE Main exam 2019 will be conducted in 8 sittings from 6-20 January. Applications for the same will open online on 1 September and the last date to submit the completed applications is 31 September. The result of the exam will be declared tentatively in the first week of February, and include details like marks obtained in the exam and the qualifying status of the aspirant as admission to institutes like NITs, IIITs, and CFTIs will be based on the JEE Main 2019 scores. Moreover, for appearing in the JEE Advanced exam 2019, candidates will have to first qualify the JEE Main exam.

Important dates of JEE Main 2019 – January

Event Dates Availability of Mock Test August 2018 Issue of Application form 1 September 2018 Last date to submit completed applications 31 September 2018 Entrance Exam 6-20 January 2019 There will be a total of eight sittings, with candidates having the flexibility to pick any one of them Declaration of Result First week of February 2019



Note: The schedule for other events like issue of admit cards, application correction window, availability of answer key and OMR sheets hasn’t been released by the NTA authorities yet.

What is new in JEE Main Exam 2019?

— Starting in 2019, JEE Main will be conducted by the NTA; earlier it was conducted by the CBSE

— The exam will now be no longer available in the offline mode, as it will be conducted in the online mode only

— In another key development, the frequency of the exam has been increased from once to twice in a year. The exam will be conducted in January and April

— Each session will have 8 sittings, with candidates having the option to book their session (only one session allowed though)

— With the exam slated to go completely online, provisions are being made to ensure candidates get familiar to functionalities of the computer-based test through mock tests. NTA will set up mock test centres across the country in August where candidates can go and practice during the weekends.

Qualifying marks in JEE Main Exam 2019 and its significance

The result of the JEE Main exam, in addition to the subject-wise and overall marks, will include another important detail – the qualifying marks for the exam and the qualifying status of the candidate. If the candidate scores above the stated qualifying marks, he/she will be deemed qualified and will be eligible to appear in the JEE Advanced Exam 2019 for admission to the IITs. The qualifying marks are not fixed, and decided only after evaluating the performance of candidates in the the JEE Main exam.

How to fill the application form of the JEE Main Exam 2019?

Before proceeding to fill the JEE Main application form 2019, it is important that the candidates refer to the prescribed eligibility criteria. Candidate who don’t meet the eligibility criteria will not be considered for admission even if they qualify the exam. Here is a brief on how to fill the application form of JEE Main 2019 – January session.

Steps to fill JEE Main 2019 application form

Step 1 - Registration: The candidate will have to get registered using details like their email id, mobile number, and Aadhaar number. In case of candidates belonging to regions where Aadhaar details are not available, they may use some other identification document for registration.

Step 2 – Fill essential details: In the next step, fill in personal, academic and contact details. Also, verify the entered mobile number and email id.

Step 3 – Upload documents: Candidate have to upload photograph and signature (of both the candidates and their parents/guardian). The image specifications for the same are as follows:

Document File Size Dimension Format Photograph of Candidate ( Clearly mention your name and date on which photo was taken) 4-40 KB 3.5 cm x 4.5 cm JPEG/JPG Signature of Candidate 1-30 KB 3.5 cm x 1.5 cm JPEG/JPG Signature of father, mother or guardian 1-30 KB 3.5 cm x 1.5 cm JPEG/JPG



Step 4 – Pay application fee: Both online and offline modes are available. To make offline payment, first download e-challan and then deposit the fees at a nearby Syndicate Bank/ICICI Bank/Canara Bank.

Application fee details:

Paper General/OBC SC/ST/PWD JEE Main Paper I or Paper II Rs 500 (Boys) Rs 250 (Girls) Rs 250 (Boys) Rs 250 (Girls) Both Paper I and Paper II Rs 1300 (Boys) Rs 650 (Girls) Rs 650 (Boys) Rs 650 (Girls)



Step 5 – Slot booking: After paying the fees, the candidate has to book a slot from the available options. Please note, slots will be on offered first-come, first-served basis.

Step 6 – Take a printout of the acknowledgement page to complete the application submission process.

Declaration of Result and subsequent events

The result of the JEE Main Exam 2019 – January will be declared tentatively in the first week of February. The result would include details like subject-wise and overall marks obtained by and the qualifying status of the candidate. However, it is not clear whether it will include the All India Rank (AIR) or not, which might be released alongside results for the April exam.Based on the result of the JEE Main Exam 2019, a merit list will be drawn to short-list candidates for counselling, which will take place in the second week of June.

Last year, there were seven seat-allotment rounds, and two mock allotment rounds were also conducted before the actual allotment rounds to enable candidates to fine-tune their choices. Allotment of seats will be based on both the rank of the candidate and the choices filled by him/her.