JEE Main B Tech paper to be held today in two slots; students need to carry admit card, photo ID

The B Tech paper (Paper 1) of JEE Main exam will have three sections - Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics - and will comprise MCQs and numerical questions

The JEE Main B Tech paper will be held today (24 February) in two slots on Wednesday - between 9 am and 12 noon, and 3 pm and 6 pm.

As many as 6,52,627 students had registered for JEE Main B Tech paper this year, NDTV reported. The test held for admission to engineering courses will be held till 26 February. The first day of JEE Main B Arch and B Planning paper was on Tuesday.

The JEE Main BE and B Tech paper is held for the students seeking undergraduate admission to Indian Institutes of Technology and other National Institutes of Technology in engineering courses across the country.

Students will be required to carry a printout of their admit card, valid photo ID card and the self-declaration undertaking form. Apart from reporting at exam centres an hour before the reporting time, students have been asked to carry sanitisers, wear masks and use hand gloves.

JEE Main 2021 B Tech paper will comprise multiple choice questions and numerical questions. The B Tech paper (Paper 1) of JEE Main exam will have three sections - Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. Each section of JEE Main will have 20 multiple choice questions and five numerical questions. While the number of questions asked in each subject will go up to 30 each, students still have to attempt 25 questions per section, according to The Indian Express.

The total marks for JEE Main 2021 Paper 1 will be 300. The numerical questions will not have negative marking.

There has been a change in the exam pattern. Thus, it is important to understand the paper pattern before appearing for the JEE Main. The exam pattern varies as per the subject one has applied for. Those who have applied for BTech will appear for paper-1, while those who registered for BArch and BPlanning will have to appear for paper 2A and 2B, respectively.