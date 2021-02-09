JEE main admit card 2021 to be released soon; check exam schedule, details at jeemain.nta.nic.in

NTA will allow candidates to appear in the JEE Main four times in different sessions - with the first one expected to be conducted on 23, 24, 25 and 26 February

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 admit card on its official site soon. The hall ticket is important for all the candidates set to appear in the engineering entrance exam. Applicants must download and take a print out of the same as soon as it is available online.

An official notification on the website of JEE main 2021 says that the agency is likely to release the hall tickets in the second week of February. Hence, candidates are advised to remain vigilant and regularly visit the site to stay updated.

Once the admit cards are released, candidates who are set to appear in the entrance exam need to visit the official website of NTA JEE main at jeemain.nta.nic.in and download their hall tickets.

Follow these steps to download the admit card once the link is active:

Step 1: Visit the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says: ‘Download call letter of NTA JEE main 2021’ on the homepage

Step 3: You will be redirected to another page

Step 4: Enter your login credentials such as your registration number and password

Step 5: Once you have successfully logged in, the admit card will appear on the screen

Step 6: View the hall ticket for any mistakes, download the document and take a print out for future use.

This year, NTA will allow candidates to appear in the JEE Main four times in different sessions. The first session set to be held in February is expected to be conducted on 23, 24, 25 and 26 February. The tentative date for the release of the admit cards is said to be 10 February.