JEE Main admit card 2020 expected to be released on 15 August; exam to be conducted from 1 to 6 September

The authorities had earlier announced that the JEE Main 2020 hall ticket will be released 15 days prior to the date of the exam.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release JEE Main 2020 admit card for April session on 15 August. The entrance examination is scheduled to be conducted from 1 to 6 September at various centres across the country.

Once released, the admit card will be available on the website jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can log in with using their application number and password/ date of birth.

A report by NDTV quoted NTA Director Vineet Joshi as saying that slots will be allotted to the students to arrive at the centre.

Candidates will be required to show their admit cards along with an identity proof while entering the exam centre. They will not be allowed to carry any other items inside the exam hall. For Paper 2, candidates will be allowed take their geometry box, colour pencils and crayons.

Examinees should maintain social distancing and wear face mask to cover their mouth and nose.

They will be provided a blank paper and pen/pencil for rough work.

Parents or guardians accompanying candidates to the exam will also have to abide by guidelines which will be announced by NTA soon.

The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) has decided to relax the eligibility criteria for admissions to National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions.

The decision has been taken by the Centre due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

The JEE Main 2020 qualified candidates will now need a pass certificate in Class 12 board exam for admission. Earlier, applicants had to secure at least 75 percent aggregate marks in Class 12 board exam or should rank among the top 20 percentile of successful candidates in their qualifying exam.

Candidates who qualify JEE (Main) and the top 2,50,000 rank holders are eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced exam.