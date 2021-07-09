Applicants who have applied earlier for the May session can make changes in the application forms from 9 to 12 July

The application process for the fourth session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 begins today, 9 July. The exam is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Aspirants who want to apply for the fourth session can do so by visiting the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

As per the latest notice, the application window will be open till 12 July. Meanwhile, the session 4 examination will be held from 27 July to 2 August.

The admit cards for the examination will be available on the website in due course of time. However, applicants who have applied earlier for the May session (postponed) can make changes in the application forms in particular including session, category, subject, and others from 9 to 12 July.

Steps to fill the JEE Main 2021 application form:

Step 1: Visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Search and click on the registration link for JEE Main 2021 that is available on the homepage

Step 3: As a new page opens, candidates will have to fill in their details like name, educational qualifications, and others

Step 4: After submitting details, upload scanned images of photograph and signature

Step 5: Then, make the payment of JEE Main 2021 application fees

Step 6: Once done, download the confirmation page. Candidates can also take its printout for future reference or use.

Here’s the direct link

This year, the JEE Main 2021 entrance examination will be held keeping in mind all the coronavirus guidelines and protocols. Candidates are advised to keep a regular check on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in - for information regarding exams and admissions.